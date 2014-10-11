ST. CLOUD -- The #6/7Huskies dug themselves into a early two-goal deficit and were unable to complete a comeback as SCSU drops the season opener to #5/6 Colgate, 3-1.

The Colgate Raiders scored two goals in the first period with Joe Wilson and Evan Peterson finding the back of the net.

Junior forward Joey Benik got the Huskies on the scoreboard with a power play goal in the second period.

Colgate was able to maintain their lead, despite being outshot by the Huskies, 34-23 and put the game out of reach with a goal by Kyle Baun in the final period.

The Huskies will look for a win and a weekend split against Colgate tonight at 7:00 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.