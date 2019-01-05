SCSU Falls to Crookston

The St. Cloud State University men’s basketball team suffered its first back-to-back loss of the season at the hand of the University of Minnesota-Crookston on Friday night.

St. Cloud State went toe-to-toe with Crookston for the first few minutes of the game but stumbled shortly after. By the end of the first half, they were down 45-26.

In the second half, things didn’t get much easier for the Huskies. They cut the deficit to as little as 45-28, but the Golden Eagles had an answer for every one of their baskets. Ultimately, SCSU fell 76-57.

Brindley Theisen led the team in scoring with 13 points. Sean Smith scored 12 points, and Gage Davis added 10 points and 11 rebounds for yet another double-double. SCSU was held to under .400 shooting for the second consecutive NSIC game.

The Huskies fall to 9-4 and 4-3 in the NSIC. They will return to the court on Saturday, Jan. 5th to take on the Bemidji State Beavers. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.