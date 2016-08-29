Scott Underwood Show Begins Monday Night On AM 1390
St. Cloud State football coach Scott Underwood's weekly coaches' show will begin for the season Monday night on AM 1390 The Fan.
The show will be hosted by the voice of Huskies football, JW Cox, live from the Green Mill in St. Cloud.
SCSU football fans can hear the show on AM 1390 The Fan, and on 1390TheFan.com, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Huskies open the season with a home game against the University of Sioux Falls on Thursday night. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.