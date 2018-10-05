Sauk Rapids-Rice Wins Friday

Sauk Rapids -- After the final whistle was blown Sauk Rapids-Rice won the game with a final score of 34 and Saint Cloud Tech 6.

At the halfway point of the football game Saint Cloud Tech 6 and Sauk Rapids-Rice 21. Going into the second half Tech was looking to get the momentum back on their side to help move the ball down the field to score and to get their defense back in the game. For Sauk Rapids they were just looking to keep their defense and offense going.

No one would score in the third quarter so we will move to the fourth quarter. The only score would come off of a 1 yard touchdown run by Sauk Rapids-Rice's running back JD Bates to make the score 34-6. They would score that with 11:31 left in the game and their amazing defense held that score till the final whistle to make the final score 34-6. With the loss Tech moves to 7-1 on the season and will travel to play Princeton Friday October 12th. With the win Sauk Rapids moves to 5-1 on the season and with play at Alexandria Friday October 12th.