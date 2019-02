The Sartell/Cathedral boys Nordic ski team won the state tournament Thursday at Giant's Ridge.

Senior Alex Nemeth finished in second place with a time of 14:40 in the freestyle race and 30:17.0 in the pursuit. Will Nemeth finished in 18th, followed by Zach Nemeth in 19th.

Also placing in the top 50 was junior Ben Boelter, who finished in 33rd place.