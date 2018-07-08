Rox Sweep Bucks with Saturday Win in Waterloo

The St. Cloud Rox (18-22) completed the two-game sweep of the Bucks with a 5-3 win Saturday night in Waterloo, Iowa.

Ryan Weisenberg hit his third home run of the season and helped guide St. Cloud to the win. Zach Lauzon tossed seven stellar innings, earning his second win of the season, and Erik Martinez earned the save.

All five of the Rox runs came in the first three innings of play. In the first, Landon Stephens hit a two-out double to the gap in left field and scored Connor Aube from second base to give St. Cloud an early lead.

St. Cloud turned the second inning into a scoring one, tacking on three runs. RBI came from Sean Ross, Gus Steiger, and Aube. In the next inning, Weisenberg hit a bullet over the left field wall on the first pitch of the at-bat. After three innings of play, the Rox held a 5-2 lead.

Over the remaining six innings, Waterloo loaded the bases twice but couldn’t get any runs in. They scored their third and final run of the game in the eighth inning. The two teams will meet again on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Rock Pile.