Rox Split Doubleheader with Eau Claire Friday

The St. Cloud Rox (25-27) split a doubleheader wit the visiting Eau Claire Express, losing the first game, then rebounding to win the second.

Jack Barrie went 2-4 at the plate and scored a run for the Rox in game one, but St. Cloud lost the opener 9-3. Ryan Davis and Connor Aube each drew two walks in the game.

Jack Cushing made his final start before his appearance in the 2018 Northwoods League All-Star game next Tuesday in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He tossed two innings and struck out one batter.

In the second game Bobby Seymour went 3-3 at the plate for the Rox with an RBI and two runs to help lead St. Cloud to a 9-3 win. Jake Stevenson made his first start of the year and earned the win in 3 2/3 innings. He was relieved by Kyle Richardson, who proceeded to toss the remaining 3 1/3 innings. The two combined for five strikeouts in the win.

NEXT: The Rox take on the Willmar Stingers at 7:05 PM tonight at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar (Radio: 1390 KXSS).