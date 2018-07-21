Rox Split Doubleheader with Eau Claire Friday

St. Cloud Rox

The St. Cloud Rox (25-27) split a doubleheader wit the visiting Eau Claire Express, losing the first game, then rebounding to win the second.

Jack Barrie went 2-4 at the plate and scored a run for the Rox in game one, but St. Cloud lost the opener 9-3. Ryan Davis and Connor Aube each drew two walks in the game.

Jack Cushing made his final start before his appearance in the 2018 Northwoods League All-Star game next Tuesday in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He tossed two innings and struck out one batter.

In the second game Bobby Seymour went 3-3 at the plate for the Rox with an RBI and two runs to help lead St. Cloud to a 9-3 win. Jake Stevenson made his first start of the year and earned the win in 3 2/3 innings. He was relieved by Kyle Richardson, who proceeded to toss the remaining 3 1/3 innings. The two combined for five strikeouts in the win.

NEXT: The Rox take on the Willmar Stingers at 7:05 PM tonight at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar (Radio: 1390 KXSS).

Get the 1390 Granite City Sports Newsletter


Enter your email to get the latest on the Vikings, Wild, Twins, Timberwolves, Huskies, Gophers, local high school sports and more!

Filed Under: St. Cloud Rox
Categories: Sports, St. Cloud Rox
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top