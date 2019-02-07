Rox Sign Four More For Upcoming Season

The St. Cloud Rox inked four more players for the upcoming 2019 season Thursday. The Rox now have 12 players signed for 2019.

St. Cloud signed infielder/outfielder Zack Elliott and pitcher Gus Radel from the University of Minnesota, and pitcher/outfielder Max Rippl and catcher Sam Thompson from Kent State.

The Rox will open their eighth season in Rochester on May 28th, before hosting Bismarck on June 1st at Joe Faber Field in their home opener. Rox baseball can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.