Rox Show Signs Early, Ultimately Fall to Loggers 8-3

La Crosse, WI -- A home run in the first set the tone for the St. Cloud Rox but quickly faded as the La Crosse Loggers defeated the Rox 8-3 last (Friday) night.

Rox outfielder Rickey Ramriez got his team going early with a solo home run in the top of the first. The team was able to get two more batters on setting up for Luke Ringhofer to collect his first RBI's of the season with a single up the middle to lead 3-0 in the first.

La Crosse would soon get things going in the third inning. The Loggers scored three runs to tie the game at 3-3, despite only recording two hits in the frame.

The Rox bullpen faced trouble in the fourth inning giving up a three-run homer. The offense for La Crosse resumed in the fifth inning when Collin Strall hit a two-run home run to put the Loggers up 8-3 after five, which would be the final score.

Quinten Sefcik made his first start for the Rox not allowing a hit in the first three innings. The redshirt freshman finished with 60 pitches, 3 innings, 3 runs (1 earned), and walked 2 batters.

The Rox will now come back home tonight (Saturday) for their home opener against the Thunder Bay Border Cats. World Champion Terry Steinbach will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Game set to start at 7:05 p.m.