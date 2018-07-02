Rox Fall to Stingers in Willmar Sunday

The St. Cloud Rox (16-18) scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning but their late game comeback fell short against the Stingers, falling 7-3 Sunday in Willmar.

Bobby Seymour led the charge in the top of the ninth inning as he put the Rox on the board for the first time in the game. His one-out single to right field scored Ryan Davis from second base. Connor Aube later doubled down the left field line and scored Landon Stephens and Seymour.

Kenny Saenz made the start on the mound for St. Cloud and struck out seven batters in five innings pitched. Sergio Esparza and Jake Stevenson made appearances out of the bullpen. It was Stevenson’s season debut.