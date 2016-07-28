Rox Fall To Mankato Wednesday

The Mankato MoonDogs topped the St. Cloud Rox 2-1 Wednesday night at Franklin Rogers Park. The Rox and MoonDogs split the two game series, and St. Cloud remains one-half game ahead of Mankato in the standings.

Brett Pope led the Rox offense with a pair of hits, and Luke Ringhofer was 1-4 with the only run batted in for St. Cloud.

The Rox return home Thursday night to host Rockford at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on AM 1390 The Fan, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:35.