Rox Fall Short in 5-4 Loss to Duluth

DULUTH - The St. Cloud Rox rallied in the ninth inning but fell short to the Duluth Huskies 5-4 on Saturday night.

The Rox outhit the Huskies 11-10 in the contest but stranded 10 runners.

In the ninth, Reese Gregory scored off an error and Eric Loxtercamp scored on a sacrifice fly from Clay Ardeeser, but Duluth closer Steve Villines closed the door after that to pick up the save.

Austin Caspersen started for the Rox and took the loss after allowing three runs off of seven hits in the first five innings.

The Rox will finish their 2014 campaign on Sunday afternoon against Duluth at 1:05 p.m. at Wade Stadium.