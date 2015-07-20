This soldier wasn't just returning home. He was returning to home plate.

Earlier this month, Marine Nicholas Mucci surprised his sister, Jessica, by serving as catcher when she threw out the first pitch at a Rochester Red Wings game.

Jessica fired in the pitch and was then stunned to discover her brother, who is stationed at California's Camp Pendleton and has done a stint in Afghanistan, caught it when he removed his mask.

Nicholas had returned for two weeks and said, "I love to surprise my family."

As for Jessica, she succinctly summed up the moment by saying, "Complete shock."

Here's hoping they've enjoyed a wonderful family reunion.