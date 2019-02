The Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm 'N' Sabres beat the St. Cloud Icebreakers 5-2 Thursday night at Bernick's Arena. Brooke Walters scored four goals for the Storm 'N' Sabres, while Gabbie Rud scored both goals for the Ice Breakers.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

River Lakes 3, Willmar 2 OT

Brainerd 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

St. Cloud 6, Sartell 5

Girls Basketball

Alexandria 84, Rocori 25

Apollo 55, Tech 45

Sartell 64, Sauk Rapids-Rice 32

Cathedral 60, Milaca 53