Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, January 24th
The Apollo Eagles beat the Tech Tigers 65-63 in overtime Thursday night at Tech High School. The Eagles won on a last-second layup by junior Logan Johnson.
Odier Olange led the Tigers with 28 points before fouling out with one minute left in regulation, while Michael Gravelle paced the Eagles with 21 points.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Alexandria 73, Rocori 57
Cathedral 78, Mora 77
Girls Basketball
Big Lake 63, Apollo 61
Boys Hockey
Sartell 4, Minneapolis 3 (OT)
Brainerd 4, St. Cloud 1
River Lakes 4, Fergus Falls 3
Girls Hockey
Fergus Falls 5, River Lakes 2