Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, December 6th

The Apollo Eagles beat the Tech Tigers 67-63 in a boys basketball showdown at Apollo High School. The Eagles improve to 1-1 with the win, while the Tigers fall to 1-3.

The Eagles will play at Bemidji on Saturday at 2:45, while the Tigers are back at it Tuesday at Willmar.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

St. Cloud 3, Buffalo 3

Alexandria 5, River Lakes 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Becker/Big Lake 2

Girls Hockey

Fergus Falls 4, St. Cloud 1

Moorhead 2, River Lakes 2

Boys Basketball

Girls Basketball

Duluth East 59, Rocori 56

Brainerd 59, Sauk Rapids-Rice 37