Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, December 4th
The Sartell Sabre boys basketball team travels to Cold Spring Tuesday for a matchup with the Rocori Spartans on AM 1240 WJON. Pregame coverage begins at 7:20 p.m.
The Spartans fell to Big Lake in their season-opener on December 1st, while the Sabres will be playing their first game of the season Tuesday.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Apollo @ DeLaSalle
Waconia @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Alexandria @ Tech
Melrose @ Cathedral
Girls Basketball
Tech @ Becker
Cathedral @ Sartell
Monticello @ Apollo
Boys Hockey
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria
Sartell @ River Lakes
Girls Hockey
River Lakes @ Storm N Sabres
Willmar @ Icebreakers