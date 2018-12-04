Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, December 4th

The Sartell Sabre boys basketball team travels to Cold Spring Tuesday for a matchup with the Rocori Spartans on AM 1240 WJON. Pregame coverage begins at 7:20 p.m.

The Spartans fell to Big Lake in their season-opener on December 1st, while the Sabres will be playing their first game of the season Tuesday.

ELSEWHERE: 

Boys Basketball
Apollo @ DeLaSalle
Waconia @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Alexandria @ Tech
Melrose @ Cathedral

Girls Basketball
Tech @ Becker
Cathedral @ Sartell
Monticello @ Apollo

Boys Hockey
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria
Sartell @ River Lakes

Girls Hockey
River Lakes @ Storm N Sabres
Willmar @ Icebreakers

 

