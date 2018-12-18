Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, December 18th
AM 1240 WJON will air a basketball doubleheader Tuesday night from Apollo High School. The Eagles will host the Sauk Rapids-Rice girls basketball team at 6 p.m., followed by the boys teams doing battle in game two.
Pregame coverage begins at 5:50 tonight.
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Basketball
Sartell @ Alexandria
Tech @ Fergus Falls
Willmar @ Rocori
Cathedral @ Foley
Boys Basketball
Cathedral @ Zimmerman
Alexandria @ Sartell
Fergus Falls @ Tech
Rocori @ Willmar
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Apollo
Boys Hockey
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ North Branch
River Lakes @ Willmar
St. Cloud @ Sartell
Girls Hockey
Storm N Sabres @ St. Cloud
River Lakes @ Willmar