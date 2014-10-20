The Steelers scored 24 points in the last 3:08 of the first half to rally past the Houston Texans, 30-23, on Monday night in Pittsburgh.

A Shaun Suisham field goal and Ben Roethlisberger's 35-yard touchdown pass to Martavis Bryant jumpstarted the Steelers' rally from a 13-0 deficit late in the second quarter. After Houston's Arian Foster fumbled deep in his own territory on the ensuing drive, Pittsburgh (4-3) surged ahead for good when receiver Antonio Brown surprised the Texans by throwing a 3-yard TD pass to Lance Moore.

An interception on the next series gave the Steelers the ball back again, and Roethlisberger capped the flurry of points with a two-yard toss to Le'Veon Bell just 14 seconds before halftime.

Houston (3-4) cut the lead to 24-16 on Randy Bullock's 31-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, but they were unable to get any closer. DeAndre Hopkins caught six passes for 108 yards for the Texans, but he had a costly fumble that helped stop a late drive.

Roethlisberger finished with 265 yards passing, while Brown caught nine passes for 90 yards.