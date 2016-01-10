Over 45 Kids Brave The Cold To Ski [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD - Over 45 kids brave the cold every Sunday to be a part of the Central Minnesota Youth Ski Club.

The club meets at Riverside Park January 3 - February 28 with the exception of January 24. Coordinator Nicholas Snavely helps make sure every meeting goes according to schedule.

Snavely says every meeting starts at 1:45 p.m. everyone gets bundled up and is ready to go out skiing by 2:00 p.m. The club skis for about an hour, takes a short break to warm up and goes back out until 4:00 p.m.

Many parents and high school skiers are volunteer coaches within the club.

Ages range from four to fourteen-years-old and skill levels vary. The club divides into six different groups so each person can practice at their own skill level.

Snavely says "the first four levels are based on classic/ traditional cross country skiing and the top two levels-- levels five and six --are based on skate skiing."

Spots are still open to join the Central Minnesota Youth Ski Club.