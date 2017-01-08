NFL Wild Card Recap: Packers & Steelers Get Easy Wins

The Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers each won their respective NFL wild-card games on Sunday. Here’s a recap of the day’s action:

Green Bay 38, New York 13

Aaron Rodgers threw for 362 yards and four touchdowns, including a(nother) Hail Mary pass, and the Green Bay Packers stomped the New York Giants, 38-13, in an NFC wild-card game on Sunday. With the win, Green Bay advanced to face the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round next Sunday.

Rodgers finished 25 of 40 for 362 yards and the four scoring passes, including a 42-yard prayer to Randall Cobb at the end of the first half that changed the game for good in favor of the Packers.

Cobb had five receptions for 116 yards and three touchdowns.

Eli Manning finished 23 of 44 for 299 yards and a touchdown for New York. All-Pro receiver Odell Beckham Jr. finished with just four receptions for 28 yards, as the Giants’ season ended after their first postseason game.

Pittsburgh 30, Miami 12

Le'Veon Bell ran for a franchise-postseason-record 167 yards and two touchdowns, and the Pittsburgh Steelers mauled the Miami Dolphins, 30-12, in an AFC wild card playoff game on Sunday at Heinz Field.

The third-seeded AFC North champs advanced to face the Chiefs in the divisional round in Kansas City next Sunday.

Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger hooked up with receiver Antonio Brown for touchdowns of 50 and 62 yards in the first quarter, and the outcome of the game was never in doubt after that. The Steelers then pounded away with Bell and coasted to an easy victory.

Roethlisberger was 13 of 18 for 197 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Brown caught five passes for 124 yards and the two scores.

Pittsburgh’s defense held Miami star running back Jay Ajayi to 33 yards on 16 carries.

Dolphin quarterback Matt Moore was 29-for-36 passing for 289 yards with a meaningless fourth quarter touchdown pass and an interception. He was sacked five times and fumbled twice.