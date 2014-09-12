COLORADO SPRINGS, CO -- St. Cloud State University's hockey conference has launched a digital network that will allow fans to watch Huskies games both at home and on the road.

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference is launching NCHC.tv where fans can buy a subscription to watch their favorite teams, while also having access to other conference action.

NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton says they've partnered with NeuLion to provide the online streaming on your computer, tablet or mobile device. NeuLion provides streaming services for entities like the National Hockey League and Major League Baseball.

Fenton says it is a compliment to their CBS Sports broadcast schedule.

Fans will have the option of buying a team subscription, conference subscription or single-game subscriptions. An $8 discount is available for early-bird registrations on the conference package before September 25th. After that date, the price will be $89.95. The cost for a team-only subscription is $74.95.

There is also free content on the website, including highlights, on-demand content and archived games. Non conference games won't be available through either subscription.