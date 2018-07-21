Minnesota Wild Sign Matt Dumba to 5-Year Contract Extension

The Minnesota Wild have signed 23 year-old defenseman Matt Dumba to a five year contract extension reportedly worth $30 million.

Dumba, a native of Regina, Saskatchewan, was selected seventh overall by the Wild in the 2012 NHL Draft, and has continued to improve both defensively and offensively each year. Last season Dumba tallied 50 points, only one fewer than teammate Ryan Suter.





The Minnesota Wild start their preseason schedule on September 17th in Winnipeg against the Jets. The puck is set to drop on the regular season on October 4th in Denver against the Avalanche -- and the Wild's home opener is Saturday, October 6th against the las Vegas Golden Knights.