The Mankato MoonDogs beat the St. Cloud Rox 5-0 Wednesday night at Franklin Rogers Park. The Rox are now 2-6 on the second half of the season.

St. Cloud registered just two hits in the loss, one by Cameron Eden and the other from Keaton Kringlen. The Rox struck out ten times in the game as a team.

St. Cloud falls to 2-6 on the second half of the season and 27-17 overall. The Rox host Eau Claire Thursday night at Joe Faber Field.