Local Wrestlers Take to the Mats For Shot At State Title
MINNEAPOLIS -- Wrestlers from across the state will hit the mats Thursday and Friday for the State Wrestling Tournament in Minneapolis.
The team matches begin Thursday while the Individual matches will start Friday.
The 5th seeded Foley Falcons will face the 4th seed Perham Yellow Jackets in the team match starting at 11:00 a.m.
As for the Individuals, there are several local athletes representing central Minnesota:
Royalton- Class A
120- Jacob Leibold
160- Jackson Held
170- Lyle Zimmerman
182- Marshall Meehl
220- Jason Kasella- Took 3rd at state last year
Foley- Class AA
113- Nate Garceau- Took 6th at state last year
126- Cameron Kowitz
138- John Dierkes
145- Mitch Rothfork
170- Justin Henry
195- Saylor Schmidt- Has been the state Runner- up the last 2 years
HWT- Mitch Trigg- Mitch is the returning state champion
Pierz- Class AA
120- Jake Andres- Making his 4th trip to the state tournament
145- Brandon Tomala
220- Carson Huls
Albany- Class AA
182- Gabe Zierden- Took 6th at state last year
St. Cloud Apollo- Class AA
160- Brett Kirchner
Becker- Class AA
120- Lukas Paulson
St. Cloud Tech- Class AAA
126- Alex Kern
145- Dallas Hooper
160- Austin Brenner- Making his 5th state tournament appearance. Has placed in the Top 5 at state every year
170- Graham Nistler
220- Isaiah Green
Sartell- Class AAA
120- Jackson Penk
126- Nick Pelach
220- Cole Fibranz- Returning State Champion
Sauk Rapids- Rice- Class AAA
113- Jared Spohn
You can find the complete State Tournament Schedule and Brackets by CLICKING HERE
Townsquare Media Wrestling Reporter Rob Mehrwerth helped contribute to this story!