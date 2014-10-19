L.A. Kings Edge Wild 2-1 For 4th Straight Win

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jonathan Quick made 40 saves and Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist in the Los Angeles Kings' fourth straight victory, 2-1 over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

Toffoli scored an early power-play goal and Tanner Pearson added a third-period goal for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who stayed perfect on their six-game homestand with another dominant game from Quick.

The Kings also got two more goals from That 70s Line - the jersey-number-inspired nickname for Jeff Carter 's combo with youngsters Toffoli and Pearson.

The trio has scored 11 of Los Angeles' 14 goals this season.

Niklas Backstrom stopped 14 shots and Matt Cooke scored with 13:13 to play for the Wild, who lost back-to-back games in Southern California despite largely impressive performances.