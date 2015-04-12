Jordan Spieth Sets Records In Masters Win

Jordan Spieth completely dominated the field en route to winning the Masters championship at Augusta, Ga. on Sunday. The 21-year-old Spieth shot a record-tying 18-under par over four rounds, becoming the first golfer in nearly four decades to lead the prestigious tournament wire-to-wire.

Showing no signs of the last-round fade that allowed Bubba Watson to rally past him for the title in 2014, Spieth shot a 2-under 70 in Sunday’s final round on the way to his first major PGA title. His four-round score of 270 allowed him to equal Tiger Woods' Masters scoring record of 18-under set in 1997.

Spieth became the first golfer since Raymond Floyd in 1976 to lead the Masters over the entirety of the tournament. He set the 36- and 54-hole Masters scoring records on Friday and Saturday, respectively, and became the second-youngest man ever to win the green jacket, the traditional garment given to the winner of the Masters. Woods was five months younger when he won the title in 1997.

Three-time Masters champ Phil Mickelson and former U.S. Open champion Justin Rose tied for second place at 14-under, four shots off the lead. Rory McIlroy finished fourth at 12-under. Hideki Matsuyama placed fifth.