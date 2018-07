MINNEAPOLIS – The St. Cloud State University men’s hockey team won the championship game of the 2016 NCHC Frozen Faceoff after a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs.

The Huskies had goals from Mikey Eyssimont and Patrick Russell. Charlie Lindgren made 33 saves for SCSU.

Eyssimont was named the NCHC Frozen Faceoff MVP. He joins the NCHC Frozen Faceoff All-Tournament team along side teammates Ethan Prow and Charlie Lindgren.