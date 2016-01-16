Huskies Win 3-1 Against Bulldogs

DULUTH - #5 St. Cloud State (18-5-0, 10-3-0 NCHC) took on #17 Minnesota Duluth (8-8-4, 5-6-2 NCHC) last (Friday) night in Duluth. The huskies won 3-1 against the Bulldogs.

Mikey Eyssimont for SCSU scored the first goal of the game 7:32 into the first period. Duluth fought back with Cal Decowski scoring at 11:40 to tie the game before the start of the second period.

The huskies took the lead during the second period with a goal by Kalle Kossila and wrapped up the third period and game with a goal by Blake Winiecki .

The huskies face Duluth again tonight (Saturday) at 7:07 p.m. at the Amsoil Arena in Duluth.