Huskies Split Friday Double-Header With Concordia-St. Paul

ST. CLOUD - After falling short in their comeback attempt in game 1, the St, Cloud State University Baseball Team (22-8, 14-5 NSIC) came alive in the eighth inning of game 2 to earn the split at Joe Faber Field.

After falling behind behind Concordia-St. Paul (17-13, 11-7 NSIC) 4-2 mid-way through the 5th inning the Huskies scored the next three runs to win 5-4.

SCSU started the rally in the bottom half of the 5th inning when Matthew Meyer drove in Judd Davis.

A scoreless 6th and 7th inning saw the Huskies still down 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth.

Mitch Mallek drove in his 22nd RBI of the season to time the 4-4 when he singled home Logan Swann. Mallek would score the winning run on a sac fly from Ethan Ibarra.