Huskies Season Comes To Abrupt End

GRAND FORKS - The St. Cloud State Huskies hockey team saw its season end as they lost to North Dakota 6-5 in overtime.

After a back an forth affair, SCSU found itself on the wrong end of season ending over time goal.

The Huskies took the lead 5-4 late in the game after Nick Poehling scored with 6:46 remaining in the game. The Huskies seemed destined to fight another day until UND scored just 2 and a half minutes later.