Huskies Roll Over Omaha With 4-1 Victory

OMAHA - The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team kept things rolling with a 4-1 victory against Omaha on Friday night.

Joey Benik had two goals in the action and Charlie Lindgren was outstanding in net, collecting 32 saves. Lindgren now has 23 wins to lead the NCAA.

The Huskies clinched home ice in the upcoming NCHC playoffs with the victory. SCSU will take on Omaha again tonight in Baxter arena just after 7:00 p.m.