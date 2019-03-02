Huskies Rally Late, Take Down WMU

The No. 1 ranked St. Cloud State University men’s hockey team defeated Western Michigan University on the road on Friday night.

St. Cloud State got ahead early in the opening period. They put the first points on the board to take a 1-0 lead. Western Michigan did not respond until the second period. The Broncos put up one goal early and another late, to take over 2-1 entering the third.

The final period was a game changer. The Broncos scored another to make the gap 3-1. The Huskies answered and cut the deficit back to only one goal. WMU scored their second goal of the period to extend their lead to 4-2. SCSU rallied and closed the game strong. They scored three unanswered goals and won 5-4.

Robby Jackson led the team with two goals. Patrick Newell , Jimmy Schuldt , and Easton Brodzinski each added one. David Hrenak made 36 saves and allowed 4 goals. In the game, WMU outshot the Huskies 40-26.

The Huskies improve to 24-4-3 and 16-2-3 NCHC. They will be back on Saturday night to face the Broncos in game two of the series. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.