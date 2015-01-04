Huskies Overwhelmed By Quinnipiac

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State Huskies lost 4-1 to Quinnipiac on Saturday, a disappointing follow-up to Friday night's victory.

The Huskies fell behind by three goals before finally breaking through in the final period on a goal by Jonny Brodzinski.

Thoughts of a comeback were short-lived however, as Quinnipiac's Travis St. Denis scored under three minutes later to regain a three-goal advantage.

With the loss, SCSU falls to 7-10-1 on the season after losing four of their past five games.

The Huskies will look to turn around their slump next week against Miami University (OH).