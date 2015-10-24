Huskies Lose Heartbreaker in Bemidji

BEMIDJI -- The St. Cloud State Huskies erased two big leads by the Bemidji State Beavers but the comeback was never completed in a 28-27 loss on Saturday.

The Huskies were coming from behind seemingly all game long, as Bemidji built leads of 14-0 and 21-7 in the first half.

SCSU was eventually able to tie the game before halftime on two touchdown passes from quarterback Nate Meyer to Kasai Farris.

Trailing 28-21 in the third quarter, Meyer would connect with Grant Thayer on an 18-yard touchdown, but the extra point was blocked.

Neither team was able to score in the fourth quarter, as SCSU fumbled on two of their final three possessions.