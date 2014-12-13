Huskies Hockey Edged By Nebraska-Omaha

OMAHA, NE -- The SCSU Huskies men's hockey team lost to Nebraska-Omaha 3-2 Friday night.

The Huskies came back from an early 1-0 deficit to take the lead on goals in just over a minute by Blake Winiecki and Jonny Brodzinski.

That mini scoring surge would be all the offense the Huskies could muster, as Nebraska-Omaha tied the game in the second period before taking the lead in the third.

With the disappointing loss, the Huskies drop to 6-8-1 on the season.