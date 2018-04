BISMARCK, ND – The St. Cloud State men's basketball team took on the University of Mary last (Saturday) night.

The Huskies (13-15, 10-12 NSIC) defeated the University of Mary (17-11, 12-10 NSIC) 80-73.

St. Cloud State will go on to face Upper Iowa University in the NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.