Huskies Comeback Falls Short in Duluth

DULUTH -- The St. Cloud State Huskies mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter but it wasn't enough as they fall 43-27 to the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs on Saturday.

The Huskies fell behind in a first quarter scoring frenzy in which the two teams combined for five touchdowns.

SCSU quarterback Nate Meyer threw four four touchdown passes in the game, but had one returned for a score by the Bulldogs to make the score 27-12 in the third quarter.

The score was 34-12 in the fourth before Meyer connected on touchdown passes to Jameson Parsons and Grant Thayer (the second of his two touchdown catches on the day).

That would be as close as the Huskies would get, as time ran out on their potential comeback.

The loss drops SCSU to 3-3 on the season. The Huskies will host Minot State next week at Husky Stadium.