Huskies Come to Life in Win Over Winona State

WINONA -- The St. Cloud State Huskies erased a 10-point first half deficit to beat the Winona State Warriors 31-20 on Saturday.

Winona State scored on their very first play from scrimmage -- a 75-yard touchdown pass from Jack Nelson to running back Paul Preston -- to give the Warriors an early 7-0 lead.

SCSU running back Jaden Huff scored to tie in just a few minutes later, but Winona State would tack on another touchdown and a field goal to build a 17-7 lead in the second quarter.

A Derek Witte field goal cut the Warriors' lead to 17-10 before halftime and quarterback Nate Meyer scored on a five yard touchdown run to tie the game early in the third quarter.

The Huskies would outscore the Warriors 14-3 in the fourth quarter with touchdown runs by Huff and Ledell White.

With the win, the Huskies are 2-2 as they enter next weekend's match up with University of Minnesota-Crookston at Husky Stadium

.