High School Sports Scoreboard — 2/15/15
Here are Saturday's finals in area high school sports:
BOYS BASKETBALL
- St. Cloud Cathedral wins big against Bemidji 80-45
- Rocori cruises to 77-60 win over Monticello
BOYS HOCKEY
- St. Cloud Cathedral ties Duluth Marshall after 1-1 overtime game.
- Sauk Rapids-Rice destroys Breckinridge 10-1 in Section 6A playoffs
- Little Falls defeats Prairie Center Area 6-2 in Section 6A playoffs
- Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake over Big Lake-Becker 4-2 in Section 8AA Play-in