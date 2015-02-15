High School Sports Scoreboard — 2/15/15

Here are Saturday's finals in area high school sports:

BOYS BASKETBALL

- St. Cloud Cathedral wins big against Bemidji 80-45

- Rocori cruises to 77-60 win over Monticello

BOYS HOCKEY

- St. Cloud Cathedral ties Duluth Marshall after 1-1 overtime game.

- Sauk Rapids-Rice destroys Breckinridge 10-1 in Section 6A playoffs

- Little Falls defeats Prairie Center Area 6-2 in Section 6A playoffs

- Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake over Big Lake-Becker 4-2 in Section 8AA Play-in