High School Scores 2-1-19

The Tech boy’s basketball team took down Rocori 72-69 on Friday night. Tate Caldwell led the Tigers with 17 points. Kedrick Osourah made 4-4 on free throws in the final 2 minutes. Tech is now 6-11.

Boy’s Basketball

Tech 72, Rocori 69

Willmar 53, Apollo 43

Brainerd 74, Sartell-St. Stephen 64

Cathedral 93, Zimmerman 75

Milaca 79, Foley 76

Albany 60, Becker 52

Sauk Rapids-Rice 73, Little Falls 58

Girl’s Basketball

Tech 68, North St. Paul 18

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead 71, Rocori 46

Little Falls 37, Sauk Rapids-Rice 31

Boy’s Hockey

Cathedral 6, Rochester Lourdes/ Dover-Eyota 0

Northern Lakes 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4