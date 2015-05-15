Gregory’s Gem Keeps SCSU Baseball Alive In NCAA Tourney

SAUK RAPIDS -- After dropping their first game in the NCAA Division II tournament, the #1 seed St. Cloud State Huskies baseball team avoided elimination with a 2-0 win in extra innings against Missouri Southern on Friday.

Starter Reese Gregory channeled his inner Jack Morris by tossing a 10-inning complete game shutout while allowing only two hits to notch his 12th win of the season.

The game was scoreless until the top of the 10th when Zach Hoffman drove in the first run on an RBI single before Karl Sorenson extended the lead to 2-0 with a sacrifice fly.