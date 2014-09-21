Gophers Win With Running Game, Defense

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers football team bounced back after an embarrassing defeat last week by beating San Jose State, 24-7 - despite only completing one pass.

With starting quarterback Mitch Leidner sidelined by an injury, freshman Chris Streveler made the start and ran 18 times for 161 yards and a score.

The Gophers did little to dispel concerns about their passing game, completing only one pass for the entire game.

It marks the first time a Big Ten team had played an entire game with only one pass completion since Wisconsin in 1989.

The Gophers won the game though, largely due to running back, David Cobb , who ran 34 times for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

The game was delayed for over an hour in the fourth quarter because of a severe weather system that crossed the state.

The Minnesota defense added interceptions by Demarius Travis and Eric Murray and only allowed 254 total yards to the Spartans.

With the win, the Gophers improve to 3-1 on the season and begin Big Ten play next Saturday at The Big House taking on the fledgling Michigan Wolverines.