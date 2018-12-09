Gophers Take Down Arkansas State

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team pushed past the Arkansas State Red Wolves 72-56 at home on Saturday.

The Gophers got out to an early lead with a 21-2 run. Arkansas State tried and failed to recover from Minnesota’s opening burst. The Gophers led by as many as 21 points, outrebounded the Red Wolves 44-37, and held them to only 31 percent shooting.

Daniel Oturu scored a season-high 19 points and 12 rebounds. Dupree McBrayer added 14 points for Minnesota.

The Gophers improve to 8-2 and return to the court on Tuesday, Dec. 11th to host the University of North Florida.