Gophers Split Series Against Ferris State

After winning Friday's game, the Golden Gopher men’s hockey team lost to Ferris State University in their second matchup of the weekend. This was just Minnesota’s second loss in the last nine games.

Minnesota opened the game strong, scoring their first goal less than six minutes into the first. After one period of play, the Gophers led 1-0. The Bulldogs rallied in the second, scoring a goal of their own to tie the game at 1-1. But not even two minutes later, the Gophers scored their second goal to reclaim the lead 2-1.

In the third period, the Gophers fell apart. Two minutes into the period, Ferris State rallied again to tie the game at 2-2. The two teams traded blows in the remaining minutes. The Gophers gave up one more goal and fell to the Bulldogs 3-2.

Brent Gates Jr. and Nathan Burke scored Minnesota’s two goals. Eric Schiderhorn saved 30 of the 33 shots on goal.

The Gophers fall to 6-7-4. They will return to the ice on Friday, Jan. 4th to host Penn State. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.