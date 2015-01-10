Gophers Remain Winless In Big Ten Following Loss To Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers basketball team drops to 0-4 in the Big Ten this season following a 62-57 loss to the Michigan Wolverines today.

The Gophers had a stretch of nearly seven minutes without scoring a basket in the second half, which ruined the slim lead they held at the half.

Andre Hollins led Minnesota with 18 points and Carlos Morris added 16, but that was pretty much all the Gophers had for the game offensively.

Conversely, four of Michigan's five starters finished in double figures, led by Caris LeVert and Derrick Walton Jr., who each scored 15 points.

The loss leaves Minnesota winless in Big Ten play and 11-6 overall on the season.

The Gophers will look to notch their first Big Ten victory Tuesday night against the Iowa Hawkeyes.