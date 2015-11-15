Gophers Lose to #5 Iowa in Another Close Game

IOWA CITY, IA -- The Minnesota Gophers again were competitive, but lost to the #5 Iowa Hawkeyes 35-40 in Saturday night's battle for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.

Tying the game 7-7 by the end of the first quarter was the Gophers last chance for hope of winning. Iowa took a 10 point lead by the end of the second quarter.

Rodrick Williams scored a touchdown with just 1:05 left during the third quarter bringing the Gophers to within one score at the start of the forth quarter.

With 2:01 remaining in the game, Iowa's LeShun Daniels ran 51 yards for a touchdown.

The Gophers fought back but it wasn't enough for a win. With 1:16 left in the game Shannon Brooks scored a touchdown from 3 yards out bringing the final score to 35-40.