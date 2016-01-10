Golden Eagles Beat the Huskies 70-52

CROOKSTON - The St. Cloud State women's basketball team traveled to Crookston yesterday (Saturday) afternoon to take on the Golden Eagles of Minnesota-Crookston. Ending their four game winning streak the Huskies fall short to the Golden Eagles, 70-52.

The Huskies fall to 8-5 overall and 7-2 in conference play. The University of Minnesota-Crookston improved to 10-3 overall and 7-2 in the NSIC.

St. Cloud State will take on the Beavers of Bemidji State today at 1 p.m.