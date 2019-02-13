Girls Hockey Scoreboard- Tuesday, February 12th

The Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm 'N' Sabres saw their season come to an end with a hard-fought 4-1 loss at Brainerd/Little Falls Tuesday in the Section 8AA playoffs.

SSR freshman forward Kelly Carriere's goal at 1:10 of the second period made the score 1-0, but Brainerd/Little Falls' Emma Booth's power play goal tied the game at 3:25.

The Flying Warriors added a pair of goals in the final minute to pad the final result. The Storm 'N' Sabres season ends with a 15-11-1 record.

The River Lakes Stars fell at Section 6A #1 seed Fergus Falls by a 5-1 final score. Tyra Johnson's power play goal at 8:26 of the second period made it a 2-1 score, but Fergus Falls pulled away with a pair of extra strength goals in the third.

The Stars season ends with an 11-15-1 record.