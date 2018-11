Former Minnesota Twins pitcher Jack Morris was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday afternoon following a vote by the Modern Era committee. His former Tigers teammate Alan Trammel will also be inducted this summer.

Morris spent 14 years with the Detroit Tigers, two years with the Toronto Blue Jays and one year each with the Twins and Cleveland. Morris won 254 games in 527 starts while striking out 2,478 batters in 3,824 innings.